'Come on out': East Texas outdoor sports community continues to grow post-pandemic

Brooks said the Outdoor Adventure Club of East Texas started 20 years ago.

TYLER, Texas — Life is better outside. The hardest part is deciding to go, Tyler resident, avid hiker and kayaker Tami Brooks said. Luckily, there are growing groups of East Texans that people can join to get a taste of outdoor sports.

"I'm an avid outdoors person. I'm an avid hiker, and I love meeting like-minded people, and I also really enjoy when beginners and people come for the first time. I like to be there to encourage someone just starting," Brooks said. "The entry barrier is pretty low, but sometimes people just need a little nudge."

Page administrator Brooks said there are nearly 1,000 members of the Facebook page called the Outdoor Adventure Club of East Texas. The Tyler Bike Club page boasts even more, with over 2,000 members.