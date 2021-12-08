Command post set up as officials search for missing Smith County woman

Dian Bragg Godwin, 72, was last seen in the 13100 block of County Road 1118 after walking away from her home on Nov. 29.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has set up a command post while they search for a missing 72-year-old woman.

According to the SCSO, Dian Bragg Godwin, was last seen in the 13100 block of County Road 1118 after walking away from her home on Nov. 29. She was reported missing Dec. 1.

Officials say Godwin's daughter claimed this was not unusual and that her mother frequently walked away from the residence, but would return to her home within a day or two. Authorities say Godwin has also been known to walk for hours at a time throughout Tyler.

The command post has been set up on CR 118.

Godwin has now been missing for over a week and has not been seen or heard from.

She stands 5'4, and weighs 110 pounds with salt and pepper hair, and blue eyes. She may be wearing a light blue t-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. Her left hand will possibly be bandaged due to a recent dog bite. The family says Godwin has a history of high blood pressure, undiagnosed dementia and thyroid cancer.