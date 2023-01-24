Commissioners accept official resignation of Smith County constable convicted of theft

Traylor-Harris was sentenced to five years' probation in December following a guilty verdict during a trial for property theft by a public servant.

Smith County commissioners on Tuesday accepted the official resignation of convicted Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris who was found guilty of stealing while serving an eviction notice.

During the meeting, the commissioners court approved Traylor-Harris' letter of resignation.

The letter, which was brief, read, "This letter is to serve as my official letter of resignation from the office of Constable Pct. 1 Smith County, effective immediately."

Traylor-Harris was sentenced to five years' probation in December following a guilty verdict during a trial for property theft by a public servant. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

If he breaks that probation, he would go to a state jail facility for two years.

Ralph Caraway Jr. was appointed as interim constable on July 9, 2022 when Traylor-Harris was awaiting trial at the time. Following Traylor-Harris' resignation, Caraway took the oath of office to officially become Pct. 1 constable.

Caraway will now serve as Pct. 1 constable until the 2024 primary and general elections.

Traylor-Harris was arrested in November 2021 on official oppression and property theft by a public servant for theft accusations while issuing an eviction notice along with Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks.

The oppression charge has not been tried at this time. He is currently appealing the verdict, according to judicial records.

According to arrest documents, Banks' body camera footage, which was turned on accidentally, shows Traylor-Harris, Holman and Banks stealing objects from a Tyler residence in late January 2021 during the eviction.

The stolen items included watches, ammunition, cash, Oakley sunglasses, Ray-Ban sunglasses, makeup and a safe containing antique coins, quarter collection, military medals, a diploma, a birth certificate and a social security card, the affidavit read.