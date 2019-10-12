TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story on voting issues in Smith County.

The Smith County Commissioners Court detailed what went wrong during the Nov. 5 election and the changes the county plans to make to ensure it doesn't happen again.

RELATED: SPECIAL REPORT: Smith County, Texas officials address voting woes as 2020 elections loom

The court was presented with an internal review of the Election Day issues and detailed possible solutions during Tuesday's regularly scheduled commissioners court meeting.

RELATED: CONTINUING COVERAGE: New voting issues brought to Smith County officials’ attention

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said that when setting parameters for the review and action plan, he used the acronym S.A.F.E. as a guideline: safe, accurate, friendly and efficient.

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.