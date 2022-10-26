Smith County Animal Control policy changes

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday voted to approve policy changes, such as extended hours, for the Animal Control and Shelter.
Members of the Commissioners Court expressed concerns that the changes could increase the number of dogs taken in by the shelter and urged dog owners to take responsibility to spay and neuter their pets.
Policy changes include:
- Extended hours, including staying open during the lunch hour, closing at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, opening on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Allow public drop offs of strays from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Owner surrenders (fees charged on a case-by-case basis; by appointment only)
- For adoptions, the kennel area will be open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday
- There will be a $75 fee for adoptions that comes with a voucher for sterilization and rabies vaccines
- Animal Control officers will safely apprehend and deliver stray dogs to the shelter
For more information or to view the complete presentation outlining the policy changes, visit Animal Control | Smith County, TX (smith-county.com).