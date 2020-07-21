Community asking for external systemic racism review for TISD

"Every upcoming board meeting, we plan to be there protesting until the school district orders an external review for systemic racism for the entire district."

TYLER, Texas — It’s been less than a week, since the Tyler Independent School District board members unanimously voted to change both high schools’ names, but some community members say this is just the beginning of healing TISD.

“Over the last four weeks I have been bombarded by parents, teachers, other administrators emailing me," Laura Owens said. “They have been providing me with stories and evidence of horrible things that happened in the schools or under their leadership and they are scared that they will lose their jobs."

Owens is the mother of Trude Lamb, the TISD student who made national news earlier this summer when she announced she would no longer wear the name Robert E. Lee. Now, Owens is working to have an external systemic racism review done.

“So tonight [Monday] and every upcoming board meeting, we plan to be there protesting until the school district orders an external review for systemic racism for the entire district,” she said.

A systemic review would look at things in the district like school names, district redlining, hiring and firing practices, discipline protocols, curriculum, transfers, and more.

“Simple things like AP classes and the gifted and talented program, when we look at the racial breakdown of those classes they are very disproportionate when it comes to race,” Owens said. “A very big issue all over the place is the disproportionate discipline practices.”

Protesters gathered with Owens Monday night at the TISD board meeting to not only demand the review, but to also discuss the unfairness of the school’s "Return to Learn" plan for the fall.

"A very simple example of how the reboot policies do not promote equity, by saying things like 'we are going to boost the Internet in the parking lot of schools so that way people who don’t have Internet can come to the parking lot and do their work,'" she explained.

The mom says while this might seem like it would help students, it assumes everyone would have a way to get to a school’s parking lot.

“Are they going to have a parent who’s going to sit there and then they’re going to sit in a car with some device, do they have a device, do they have to have power to plug in the device,” Owens said. “So those kids are going to be forced to do in person learning even if that’s not the safest for them or they’re going to be left behind.”

As for the cost of having the systemic racism review done, she says doing it sooner rather than later, could save the district money.

“By ordering this review, this can be proactive because with this reboot plan, when we have kids who are going to be receiving education levels down here and white counterparts are getting it up here that’s a civil rights issue and that will get expensive," Owens said.

As for those people wanting to change the other schools names, Owens says the review would help with that too.

“The more unified we become, we know that the student outcomes are going to go up and that’s what education is all about,” she said.