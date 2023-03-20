Marshall ISD announces death of beloved student

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Dreesen-Branch family to help with funeral expenses.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARSHALL, Texas — A Marshall ISD Facebook post announced the death of beloved student Monday afternoon.

"It is with deep regret and sadness that we inform the Maverick Family about the passing of Marshall Early Graduation School student Braiden Dreesen-Branch will be greatly missed by his peers, teachers, and staff," Marshall ISD said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Dreesen-Branch family to help with funeral expenses.

According to the GoFundMe, Dreesen-Branch died from injuries he suffered in a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday.

Marshall ISD will provide counseling at school for students and those who knew Braiden. Contact Marshall Early Graduation School to make arrangements with the counseling team.