East Texans gathered at a Tyler ISD school board meeting to discuss an issue that sparked heated debates in the past: Changing the name of Robert E. Lee and John Tyler High Schools.

In Monday's meeting, officials were presented with the actual costs of possibly renaming the schools.

Athletic equipment, logos, branding and more would cost around $250,000. Visual and performing arts would cost about $300,000.

Newly constructed facilities would cost a high of $685,000, and existing facilities would cost about $28,000.

The grand total would add up to $1,263,000.

Many members of the community would argue that money could be better spent elsewhere, but others are in favor of the name change.

Bob Brewer, a Robert E. Lee alumnus said, "It’s like changing history, I feel like it’s like book burning. Removing statues and changing names is like removing history."

On the other side of the issue, people say there was a time for the high school names, but that time is in the past.

Nic Pesina, a lawyer with Roberts & Roberts said, "You've got children who are zoned to go to that High School, who may have a conversation with their parents at the dinner table as to who is this person and why is the school named that way, you know I think that could be a very difficult conversation to have with children."

A few people have mentioned that the school board should decide the issue, and others are considering a petition from a community member.

No decision was made on Monday, and currently, there are no plans for the issue to go to a school board vote.

