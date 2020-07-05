TYLER, Texas — Since 1952, the first Thursday of May has marked the National Day of Prayer.

While people around the world marked the holiday, the COVID-19 pandemic changed traditional observances to something new.

In Tyler, Karen Miller organized a small event downtown to sing songs and pray for their neighbors.

"This is just the time to come together with people from all over this region and just release God’s love and his goodness and his purpose," Miller said. "This is just the time to come together with people from all over this region and just release God‘s love and his goodness and his purpose."

Miller says National Day of Prayer transcends helps to break barriers between people and bring them together.

"What’s going to be beautiful today is the variety, it’s not about a church, or a denomination, or a generation," Miller said. "We are just going to have a smorgasbord of people that just have a heart for what God is doing."

Specifically, people prayed for an eventual relief from the virus and for those that are trying to overcome the challenges of the pandemic.

"We just really want to see God, his glory in every sphere of influence. I think it’s going to be better than ever," Miller said. "People are hungry. they want to see God move they know that we need God."