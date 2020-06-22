Community Healthcore has begun a free program to help East Texas people and their families recover from the impact of COVID-19.

The Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program is funded by a FEMA grant through the State of Texas.

“It’s a crisis counseling type program for people who have had some difficulty managing their stress related to maybe anxieties about getting the virus or having had the virus, having lost work, experiencing financial difficulties because of it,” said Kim Durham, Program Manager Intake/Aftercare at Community Healthcore. “Any kind of help that we can do related and circling around the COVID-19 crisis situation.”

