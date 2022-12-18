Community honors veterans during National Wreaths Across America Day event in Tyler

A new wreath addition to honor the United States Space Force was added to this year's ceremony.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County community honored veterans Saturday as part of National Wreaths Across America Day at Tyler Memorial Cemetery.

The wreath-laying ceremony is a yearly event, and Jack Balko, commander of Tyler Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, adding that wreaths are funded with support of Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization founded in Arlington, Virginia, and the Tyler Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.

During the ceremony, all military branches were honored with an individual wreath to show recognition for veterans who have served and those who are serving.