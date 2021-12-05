Community input wanted for Old Jacksonville Highway improvements in Tyler

The proposed projects include widening the highway from four to six lanes and making intersection improvements at Old Jacksonville Highway and Loop 323.

TYLER, Texas — It's been 8 months since many in the Tyler community came together to oppose a proposed overpass for Old Jacksonville Highway and Loop 323. The city has been working to find solutions for the area's growing traffic for several years through public feedback.

In August, business owners spoke against the overpass during a transportation committee meeting for the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), which has led to changes being needed for the project.

Michael Howell manager of the MPO said a presentation will be posted online Thursday and people will have 30 days to provide their opinion for two draft amendments.

"The recommendation that is being presented right now for the draft amendment is to look at specifically noting that an overpass option would not be allowed as one of those solutions," he explained.

During the transportation meeting, the committee voted to change the language of the project for Old Jacksonville from overpass to intersection improvements. Community members will be able to provide their thoughts on other ways to alleviate congestion in that area.

Howell said the other amendment is more of a clarification for the process of widening the 4-lane road to six from Loop 323 to FM 2813 in Greshman.

"That really just goes ahead and outlines the expectations for what will happen during the design and construction process as far as ensuring that there's going to be adequate ingress and egress for the property owners that are going to be in the surrounding area," said Howell.

Then on June 17, the MPO Transportation Policy Committee will meet, go over suggestions and vote on solutions for Old Jacksonville.