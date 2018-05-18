Former councilman Darryl Bowdre plans to meet with other African American and Hispanic community leaders, on Monday, May 21. The meeting will happen at SouthCentral Church of Christ at 6:00 p.m.

It's in an effort to push for a name change to Robert E. Lee High School.

The proposed name change has officially been taken off the agenda for June's TISD Board of Trustees meeting. This comes after board member Rev. Orenthia Mason formally asked to remove the item from the agenda, during a press conference on Thursday.

Bowdre said he, along with many other community leaders, is not happy about the decision.

“There are those that say to rename it would divide our city," said Bowdre. "It’s already divided. It’s been divided. This continues to divide us.”

