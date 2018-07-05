The month of Ramadan is just a week away.

For many people, they don't even know what the time means.

For the second year in a row, the Tyler Public Library partnered with Islamic Faith Academy to teach the community about the Islamic religion, and their observance of Ramadan.

"Alsalam ealaykum. That means, may peace be upon you," Shamsa Ashraf said while reading a book to children at the library.

Teaching children about Ramadan, that was the goal today.

Ramadan is a month of fasting and prayer in the Islamic faith, celebrating when the Quran was discovered.

"Ramadan is a peaceful month, and it's a month that's just very special, and it's filled with it's blessings," Ashraf said.

While Ramadan may seem like a serious subject, it's taught to the kids through things like singing and arts and crafts.

Ashraf said it's important for kids to be educated so when they see a classmate fasting, they understand why.

"The Muslim community is growing in Tyler, so one, I'm sure at least one student in their classroom will be fasting that month," Ashraf said. "So it would inform them and it would enlighten them about what Ramadan is."

It's because of that growth that Linda Gray said she saw a need for the library to be a source of cultural information in the community.

"The more information that we have, I believe that that's something that can conquer fear," Gray said. "A lot of people, they're afraid of something they don't know, but the Islamic community here is so willing to teach us, and to open up their doors, and to open up other people's minds."

She believes that acceptance begins with children.

"Those are going to be our future leaders, so we may as well have them with that open mind," Gray said.

For Ashraf, she said despite the challenges that Muslims have faced, she truly believes that educating people about their religion, like they're doing today, will bring about peace.

"It's things like this that brings awareness," Ashraf said. "That people are aware, okay there are Muslims here, yes they celebrate Ramadan. They see it everywhere in the big cities, but now, because there are more Muslims in Tyler, that they're more welcoming and they see."

Ramadan officially begins on May 16 at the start of teh crescent moon, and goes through June 14.

