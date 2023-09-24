Community members participate in East Texas Gold Run to fight against childhood cancer

The Gold Network of East Texas was created by Heather Rucker after her son was diagnosed with cancer 10 years ago.

TYLER, Texas — The Gold Network of East Texas hosted its ninth annual East Texas Gold Run on Saturday morning.

Participants were able to enter either in the 5k or one mile race, with all proceeds going towards the Gold Network.

The Gold Network was founded after Heather Rucker’s son was diagnosed with cancer about 10 years ago. During her time in hospitals, she noticed that most families needed to travel to Dallas or Houston for treatment or resources.

This inevitably sparked an idea for Rucker to help those in need.

"I would find all these other families from East Texas and realized there wasn’t anything out here for them. So the Lord just put it on our hearts to start an organization. I connected with other local cancer families, so we are local cancer families serving local cancer families," Rucker said.

Rucker and the Gold Network are able to serve cancer families in a variety of ways.

Individuals are able to have a call-in service for food where their meals are paid for and delivered to a families home.

Additionally, care packages can be delivered for families experiencing extended hospital stays along with special hero-hangout events.