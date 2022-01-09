"It is with grieving hearts that we want to thank all of the first responders, and entire community for their support following the loss of our beloved Alexander "Cade" Law. The accident that occurred on Monday, August 29th is unimaginable and has devastated our family. Cade was incredibly special, a fighter from the very beginning. Born an identical twin in Johnson, AR, he had recently celebrated his 11th birthday. In his short life, Cade had to endure two brain surgeries and years of treatment. Yet he had such a positive outlook and funny sense of humor. Cade always loved a good joke, especially if it was one that he made up on his own. He impatiently waited to reach the height line so that he could ride roller coasters. He loved the ocean, boogie boarding, and jumping in the waves. He loved collecting Pokeman cards, playing Fortnight, going to Camp War Eagle, roller skating, or doing the floss in a fun family dance party. Monday began like any other day and with the exciting prospect of rain, playing in it with his mom, brother, friend and another parent, was just a fun, harmless activity. Armed with paper boats they made, and sticks to push them in the water, they ran to an area where they had played countless times before. As the boats traveled down the field, the boys noticed a tiny whirlpool near the end, and as Cade reached over to grab his wood stick, he was pulled into the storm drain. A mom who was near the boys saw what occurred and her immediate, instinctual response was to grab Cade and pull him out of the storm drain. Her selfless act to try and save Cade's life is etched in our heart's forever. There will never be enough words to express our gratitude and appreciation. Cade's twin brother ran to the house, retrieved his cell phone and bravely called 911. We want to thank the Bentonville first responders. Their response is a testament to their commitment to keep our community safe, and they put their lives at risk to bring Cade home to be with his family. We have no words, but will never forget you, your actions, and will always hold you close to our hearts. This tragedy is absolutely unimaginable and has left us heartbroken at the loss of our beloved Cade. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time as our family comes together to understand this inexplicable accident. We thank the community for their outpouring of love and support. We will lean on that support in the next days, weeks, and years to come."