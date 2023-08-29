Community mourns loss of local teen Jose 'JJ' Falcon after courageous battle with cancer

"An all-around great guy. He never put on a face for anybody. He was just himself. I think everybody looked up to him," said friend Jeorge Faske.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community is remembering the life of local teen Jose "JJ" Falcon, who died over the weekend after a long battle with cancer.

His family announced funeral arrangements with services on Sunday at the JK Northway Exposition Center with burial to follow on Monday.

The 18-year-old Santa Gertrudis High School graduate is known as someone who made a lasting impact on anyone he met. 3NEWS first brought you his courageous story back in January as he returned to the arena for the Nueces County Jr. Livestock Show.

Hunter Fox said he will always remember JJ for his strength and heart in and out of the arena.

"I don't think I could say a fraction of what needs to be said. If there is anything I would say, just that he was a good person, help people more than what he did, positively impacted people," he said.

Fox was by JJ's side as he pushed through his cancer battle, making a triumphant return in January at the Nueces County Jr Livestock Show, a moment he will never forget as JJ proceeded to win his division in market goat.

"I think that was the biggest moment I've ever been apart of," he said.

JJ died Sunday at the age of 18 after a long battle with Osteosarcoma, bone cancer that started in his leg and eventually spread to his lungs. His family was by his side during his treatments. He had always been determined not to let his diagnosis define who he was or limit what he could do.

"His perseverance impacted a lot of people," said Jeorge Faske.

Jeorge Faske was a 4H ambassador with JJ and said he was more than a friend to him -- he became a second big brother.

"JJ will be remembered by his friends as just an all-around great guy, he never put on a face for anybody, he was just himself. Great way to see him as a person. I think everybody looked up to him," he said.

JJ would go on to attend prom and even graduate high school. Aside from his time in 4-H and the livestock show, JJ's other passion was sports, specifically baseball. JJ got to spend time with Coastal Bend native and New York Yankee player Jose Trevino and also got a chance to serve as an honorary member of the Savannah Bananas Baseball team.

In a previous report, JJ told 3NEWS that he always wanted to try to live his life to the fullest.

"I never wanted it to overtake my faith and hope of what I can do and how I live my life," he said.

Visitation will be held Sunday at the JK Northway Exposition Center from 3 to 6 p.m. The funeral services will follow immediately at 6 p.m. A final viewing will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday at the exposition center, with burial following at 10 a.m. at the Chamberlain Cemetery in Kingsville.

The family organized an online fundraiser. To donate, click here.

