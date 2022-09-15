Troup community raising funds for Cooper Reid

Community members in Troup are pressing t-shirts to raise funds for Cooper Reid's recovery.

Example video title will go here for this video

TROUP, Texas — While a family continues to pray for their son's recovery after a football accident last week, their community in Troup is lifting them up.

Freshly printed shirts that say “Praying for Cooper” were created by volunteers for the Reid family. Cooper Reid, a junior at Troup High School, remains in the hospital after suffering a severe head injury during a football game Sept. 9.

"It's been a big fundraiser and all the proceeds are going to his family," said Haylee Fredenburg, owner of Southern Charm Boutique. "It's been all hands on deck since we started orders on Monday, and it was no surprise that they started coming in left and right."

On the printed shirt is the Bible verse Exodus 14:14 that says, "The Lord will fight for you, you just need to be still."

Fredenburg said this verse is special because Cooper's mother Susanne Reid has been holding on to the verse since the tragic incident last Friday night.

"I've known Cooper since he was born," said Mandi Braswell, a volunteer and family friend. "Cooper's parents are dear, dear friends of mine and my husband's and we've raised our kids together."

Over 50 volunteers gathered to help press shirts. This was an effort that Braswell said makes her feel proud of her hometown.

"This is the reason that people come back to small towns because when you need people they show up," Braswell said.

Braswell has a message she wants to share with the Reid family.

"We are praying, believing, and standing on God's promise that he is going to heal Cooper," Braswell said. "We just can't wait to show Cooper all the support, and in my opinion the movement that he has caused across East Texas."

"We know that if this was one of us they’d being doing the same thing," Fredenburg said.

Fredenburg also said that she knows if it was one of them in this situation that the Reid family would be doing the same for them.

Braswell added that someone donated to pay for all of the high school students shirts that way every one of them can show their support.