Flag football association raises funds for Canton family who lost their son in a crash

The sister was taken to a hospital in Tyler while the younger brother was airlifted to Dallas where he unfortunately died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon.

CANTON, Texas — A crash in Canton Tuesday morning left two victims, a sister and a brother injured.

CBS19 spoke to a family friend, Blaine Chambers who says it’s a tough time for the community right now but the family is surrounded by support.

"He’s was one of the most compassionate kids, kind-hearted, [and I] never saw him have a bad day," Chambers said.

Wyatt Brey, 9, lived in Canton where Chambers says he attended Canton Intermediate, played flag football, and was surrounded by friends.

"He was my one of my son's best friends. Anybody he met, he was friends with. He just had this smile that was infectious," Chambers said.

Chambers met the Brey family through Wyatt in flag football. He now has memories of Wyatt that’ll last in his heart forever.

"I told him when he entered my household to make [himself] at home and he did," Chambers said " I'd hear him come sliding through the kitchen, ripping the pantry open and reading the snacks. And it was you know the smallest little thing that makes me smile."

The community stepped up right after the accident happened. The Texas Varsity Flag Football Association started a fundraiser for the Brey family.

"Texas Varsity Flag Football felt strong to use our platform to help if anything, alleviate a little bit of this challenge that the brave family is going through in this heartache," said Casey Northcutt, Texas Varity Flag Football Association President.

Northcutt says he saw Wyatt grow as a football player. In a recent picture from last weekend, you can see Wyatt running a football away from Northcutt's son.

"We've created a Facebook page, and it's for Brey, anybody can go follow it," Northcutt said. "We're selling shirts through that platform and we've also created a GoFundMe account for Wyatt and the Brey family."

Chambers is asking for peace for the family so they can begin the healing process.

"It's a terrible thing but [there's] also beauty in it. There's going to be a whole lot of good that comes out of this real dark hour and for that, I'm thankful," Chambers said.

Wyatt’s sister, Alexis Brey is currently in a Tyler hospital where the family says she'll recovery from her injuries.