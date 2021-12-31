Community leaders prepare to provide help to homeless ahead of weekend freeze

Organizers are asking the public for donations of hats, scarves, blankets and sleeping bags ahead of the cold weather

TYLER, Texas — This weekend, a hard freeze across East Texas could be dangerous for those living without a permanent home.

On Sept. 1, a new law took effect banning the use of shelter in unapproved public spaces. Violators of the bill could be faced with a misdemeanor and a $500 fine.

Community organizers, such as Shana Yeatts with the Tyler Street Team, are preparing to help those in need as the weekend nears.

"We just try to bridge the gap and have these things available just in case there is someone who would be out in the cold temperatures." said Yeatts.

Temperatures are expected to drop in the 20s by Sunday morning.

Tina Brown with the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission says the shelter in Longview will be open for use, but Gateway to Hope in Tyler will be closed over the weekend until Monday.

"I hope that people get into shelter," said Yeatts. "We encouraged them to get into shelter. We warned them of the cold weather that is coming."

The Salvation Army in Tyler says there is space available and they will forgo normal guidelines, such as having a valid ID, once temperatures get to 40 degrees or lower..

Since the law has gone into effect, areas such as Valentine St. in downtown Tyler no longer host camping sites. However, church services are available and donations are given out through the Under the Bridge ministry.

Jeri Sue Carter, administrator of Under the Bridge Ministry, says although the Valentine St. campsite has been cleaned up, there are still people who choose to find shelter outdoors at unknown locations.

"For one reason or another the ones that don’t seek shelter, that live outdoors all the time, they just moved,” said Carter.

The public is being encouraged to donate now, ahead of the temperature drop, so those choosing to take shelter or remain outdoors has what they need to safely make it through the inclement weather.

"Consider what it’s like for you and your family to camp, in the cold," said Carter.