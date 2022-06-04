As the water boil notice continues, the Longview community provides free water boxes

The City of Longview issued a boil water notice after water main break.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The city of Longview is working to repair their water system, in the meantime, volunteers are lending a helping hand.

Since 9 am, cars have been filling the Longview Mall parking lot as volunteers provide free boxes of water.

Keith Galusha, Longview Street Department Supervisor, says volunteers are "distributing water to the citizens so they can have clean drinking water" amid the boil water notice.

Kim Wallace, Longview Drainage Supervisor says, "we love the city of Longview and everything it represents," he adds, "it's important for us to be here and to show the city how much we love them."

Each car gets 3 boxes of free water. Mira Patel, Longview ISD parent says her household will use the water for "cooking and drinking purposes."

Without non-contaminated water, Adam McCollun, Longview High School student, says he and his family "can't drink no water."

While the boil water notice has sent some in a panic shopping spree, Debbie Riley says she's "going with the flow," Riley adds, "we haven't been going to the stores and buying 20 cases at a time."

As the notice continues, Longview ISD announced its plan to cancel school Thursday.

Patel says, as a parent, it's making the boil water notice harder.