Community rallies together to fundraise for two Rusk County Sheriff's employees recovering from COVID-19 complications

A patrolman and a jailer were in the ICU for several months and are now doing physical therapy daily, re-learning how to walk.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two employees with the Rusk County Sheriff's office contracted COVID-19 earlier this year and have been fighting for their lives for months.

Friday afternoon, the community gathered to host a Hamburger Benefit to raise funds for the employees and their families as they continue to recover from complications caused by the virus.

Sheriff JohnWayne Valdez said the employees are doing better day by day and are now in physical therapy, re-learning how to do menial tasks like pick up a pen and standing up, and turning without falling.

"Both of them were actually at the same hospital just at different times," Sheriff Valdez said. "Both of them coded (underwent cardiac arrest). I mean, that's the scary part for me is the Sheriff, but also for their families, because you don't know what damage, or how long did they code for or if there was any brain damage."

Sheriff Valdez said his department was hit hard by COVID-19. At one point earlier this year, he had 13 employees out with the virus.

"The people that didn't have it really stepped up and showed everybody else around here that we're a family and we're going to take care of one another," he said. "And some of our dispatchers worked seven days a week without a day off, just to make sure that everyone was covered, and that our deputies on the street had what they needed."

He said out of the 13 employees that got the virus, only two were vaccinated. Although his department was hit hard, he said he has not changed his mind about vaccine mandates.

"I'm not going to push that button. Even though it hurt us tremendously in this agency, because we're not very big. I'm not going to tell people what to do with their own bodies. That's their choice. And I would never violate that trust," Valdez said.