GoFundMe set up for Belton teen stabbed to death

Joe Ramirez, 18, was allegedly stabbed by Caysen Allison, 18, after an altercation took place a little before 9:47 a.m. at school, according to the Belton PD.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELTON, Texas — A GoFundMe was set up for a Belton High School student who died after reportedly being stabbed by a fellow classmate on Tuesday.

Joe Ramirez, 18, was allegedly stabbed by Caysen Allison, 18, after an altercation took place a little before 9:47 a.m. at school, according to the Belton Police Department.

The fundraiser's creator, Cynthia Grubb, said any money raised will go to his family to assist with funeral and burial expenses.

"Joe was a very kind, loving and gentle young man and this a huge loss for his family, friends and loved ones," said Grubb "Any donation is greatly appreciated."

The goal is to raise $25,000. Click here to donate.

Family and friends of Ramirez gathered at Christ the King Catholic Church Tuesday evening to honor and remember the young life lost. A mass was held followed by a balloon release.

"He knew how to make you crack a smile, crack a joke, know how to make you laugh," said Martin Martinez, who has known Ramirez since elementary school. "He was always that person when you didn't see him, you knew he was always there. He knew how to hype you up."

There were lots of tears shed from those who attended as they didn't expect to have to say goodbye this soon.

"Still in shock," Martinez said. "I think everybody is still kind of processing it as we didn't believe it."

The sea of red, Ramirez's favorite color, will keep moving forward -- honoring his life, how there was never a dull moment, and their memories will never fade.

The story continues below

HAPPENING NOW: Friends and family of Jose “Joe” Ramirez gather at Christ the King Catholic Church to honor and remember him. Red was his favorite color. @6NewsCTX pic.twitter.com/jl0nUfwPcR — Baylee Bates (@BayleeBatesNews) May 4, 2022

Police said after the stabbing, the suspected student fled the school, but police were able to locate him and take him into custody around 10:09 a.m.

Ramirez was taken to Baylor Scott and White in Temple, where he later died.

"Our thoughts and prayers to [inaudible] and family at this time," Dr. Matt Smith, Belton ISD's superintendent, said in a video that was released shortly after the incident.

Hours after the incident, Belton High School released a statement, saying "today's events are something none of us ever want to experience."

School officials said they believe it was an isolated incident.

Belton High School will remain closed on Wednesday, according to Belton ISD spokesperson Karen Rudolph.