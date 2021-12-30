Competency hearing set for Tyler lady accused of kidnapping grocery delivery driver

Christian Blanchard, 43, is charged with aggravated kidnapping in the assault police say happened in July at her home on Woodland Hills Drive in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — A competency hearing has been ordered for a Tyler woman accused of holding a grocery delivery driver inside her home and assaulting the woman.

Christian Blanchard, 43, is charged with aggravated kidnapping in the assault police say happened in July at her home on Woodland Hills Drive in Tyler.

Blanchard remained Thursday in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $77,500.

Judge Austin Reeve Jackson of the 114th District Court ordered a competency hearing for Blanchard for Jan. 21. The hearing was previously scheduled for Jan. 11, according to court records.