Joyfull Bites Café & Bakery will open on Tuesday and celebrate Grand Opening through Friday where there will be special giveaways daily.

TYLER, Texas — The first completely gluten-free café in East Texas is set to open in Tyler. Joyfull Bites Café & Bakery will open its doors on Tuesday and celebrate a week-long grand opening.

The business, owned by Natalie Pounds, began over a year ago selling dairy and gluten-free baked goods to local coffee shops like Café 1948, The Lost Sheep, and The Coco Bean.

Pounds said the success of the business moved her to want to open her own brick and mortar.