Confederate monument to remain at historical Harrison County Courthouse

MARSHALL, Texas — The Confederate monument in downtown Marshall will remain on the grounds of the historical Harrison County Courthouse — at least for now.

Harrison County commissioners this morning took no action on the possible relocation of the monument after Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins made — and then rescinded — a motion to approve action that would have set the county on course to get approval from the Texas Historical Commission to relocate the statue.

Commissioners heard about an hour of impassioned comments from Harrison County residents on both sides of the issues after the meeting began.