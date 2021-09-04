Confirmed cougar sighting in East Texas

"Just be cautious. Most of the time, wild animals like that will try to evade people."

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — "This is the first cougar picture I have seen, and I've been here over 30 years as a veterinarian," Dr. Dwayne Collins said after studying a photo of a cougar behind three deer one mile west of Edom. "This is the first clean picture I've seen in over 30 years of being a veterinarian."

Collins said there is good and bad with the cougar in the area. The good is chasing off or killing feral hogs. The bad means residents should not leave their small dogs and cats unattended.

"Just be cautious. Most of the time, wild animals like that will try to evade people." Collins said. "But anytime you corner them, it's the opposite. If a feral hog has a young hog or litter, they can get aggressive.