LUFKIN, Texas — The Angelina County & Cities Health District confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 23.

There are also new cases reported in Polk and San Augustine counties, bringing their totals to 14 each.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 6
  • Angelina County - 23
  • Bowie County - 63, 5 deaths
  • Camp County - 5
  • Cass County - 8
  • Cherokee County - 9, 1 death
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 48
  • Harrison County - 34, 2 deaths
  • Henderson County - 12
  • Hopkins County - 4
  • Houston County - 0
  • Lamar County - 8
  • Morris County - 3
  • Nacogdoches County - 62, 6 deaths
  • Panola County - 29, 3 deaths
  • Polk County - 14
  • Rains County - 2
  • Rusk County - 24, 1 death
  • San Augustine County - 14, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 46
  • Smith County - 108, 2 deaths
  • Titus County - 8
  • Trinity County - 4
  • Upshur County - 9
  • Van Zandt County - 11, 1 death
  • Wood County - 6

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  1. Washing hands
  2. Avoid close contact
  3. Distance self between other people
  4. Stay home
  5. Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  6. Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.