LUFKIN, Texas — The Angelina County & Cities Health District confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 23.

There are also new cases reported in Polk and San Augustine counties, bringing their totals to 14 each.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 6

Angelina County - 23

Bowie County - 63, 5 deaths

Camp County - 5

Cass County - 8

Cherokee County - 9, 1 death

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 48

Harrison County - 34, 2 deaths

Henderson County - 12

Hopkins County - 4

Houston County - 0

Lamar County - 8

Morris County - 3

Nacogdoches County - 62, 6 deaths

Panola County - 29, 3 deaths

Polk County - 14

Rains County - 2

Rusk County - 24, 1 death

San Augustine County - 14, 1 death

Shelby County - 46

Smith County - 108, 2 deaths

Titus County - 8

Trinity County - 4

Upshur County - 9

Van Zandt County - 11, 1 death

Wood County - 6

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.