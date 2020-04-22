Gregg County’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 inched higher Wednesday morning to 56, according to the county’s Health Department.

The department said the county represented three new confirmed cases; however, County Judge Bill Stoudt on Tuesday evening reported an increase of one case, bringing the county’s total to 55. The health department on Monday evening also reported one new case for a total of 54.

More than half of the county’s residents who have positively contracted the virus are recovered, the Gregg County Health Department said Wednesday morning. Of the 56 confirmed cases, 32 have recovered.

