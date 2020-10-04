SMITH COUNTY, Texas — NET Health has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, bringing the total to 93.

As of Friday, April 10 at 2 p.m., there are currently 23 reported recovered cases and two COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 3

Angelina County - 16

Bowie County - 37, 5 deaths

Camp County - 3

Cass County - 5

Cherokee County - 6, 1 death

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 40

Harrison County - 12, 1 death

Henderson County - 10

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 8

Morris County - 2

Nacogdoches County - 31, 3 deaths

Panola County - 8, 1 death

Polk County - 8

Rains County - 1

Rusk County - 14

San Augustine County - 9, 1 death

Shelby County - 21

Smith County - 93, 2 deaths

Titus County - 6

Trinity County - 3

Upshur County - 6

Van Zandt County - 8, 1 death

Wood County - 5

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: Smith County announces 23 recoveries from COVID-19

RELATED: Smith County voucher program helping elderly residents get necessities during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Smith County extends stay-at-home order