PANOLA COUNTY — Rumors about an isolated incident at a Panola County facility caused quite an uproar on social media.

On July 31st, a man was dropped off at Isaiah 58 Farms in De Berry. The site is owned and operated by Wiseman Ministries.

During the intake process, staff there discovered the man was wanted for warrants and was an unregistered sex offender.

Despite quick action by the staff of alerting the authorities, confusion sparked regarding operations at the property.

“Instead of releasing him back into the community, we allowed him to stay overnight,” says Tim Wiseman, the Executive Director of Wiseman Ministries. “The next morning, contacted his parole officer. They let us know that he had a warrant out for him. So, we immediately acted upon that and took him to the local authorities to be turned in.”

It’s normal for men to seek out Wiseman Ministries when they fall on tough times.

“A lot of the guys who come to us or homeless or they’re struggling with some type of life controlling issue whether it be substance abuse or maybe, they’re transitioning from prison into society.”

But this overnight stay got people talking on social media, and it started with a Facebook post.

Private notes made by Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake were leaked on the social media site. Sheriff Lake and his teamed learned of an application submitted to the Texas Department of Corrections by Wiseman Ministries to be considered as an alternative housing site for select parolees. Following that, they began investigating the intentions behind that application.

“That was the very limited information that we had, number one that someone was out there,” says Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake. “Then, upon looking into it, we were told that the facility was in touch with TDCJ and were attempting to be approved, what we were told, to house sex offenders. That information was shared and then, someone got a copy of those notes that I was sharing with our officials. I think it was in good faith to let the people in that area know what was going on. But unfortunately, they shared a copy of the notes that was never intended for anybody.”

The post caused many to believe that sex offenders would be among the men soon living at Isaiah 58

“In 15 years, we’ve never housed sexual offenders,” says Wiseman. “We don’t allow them into our programs. That’s just not what we feel we’re equipped to do in handling the situation, or we feel like we’re equipped from a psychological standpoint to help the individuals. It was a complete misunderstanding.”

Instead, the facility will serve as a trade school environment for the 36 men who will live, work and learn there. They’ll be taught valuable life skills like carpentry, plumbing, agriculture and welding.

“The alternative resource housing application places us on a list so that men that are incarcerated and coming up for parole can see us,” says Joshua Pair, Wiseman Ministries’ Social Services Director. “It’s not a halfway house application. The difference is we can approve and deny based on criteria.”

The criteria exclude men with an aggravated assault charge within the last ten years, convicted sex offenders and men on medication for mental disorders.

“We were approached by the Texas Department of Corrections to facilitate a pod at the Billy Moore Correctional Unit in Overton, Tx,” says Jennifer Beddingfield, Marketing Director of Wiseman Ministries. “For the past three and a half years, we have gone in and have been teaching these men every day of the week. Once they’re released, they can come to us, and that’s what kind of spurred us on to create this program.”

Soon after a meeting between Panola County officials and Wiseman Ministries, the two parties made sure to clear the air online, issuing joint social media statements on the subject.

“Once we confirmed that he has no intention on housing sexual offenders on the property and then, we began to find out what they were doing, then I have no concerns about it at all being a threat to our community,” says Lake.

Wiseman Ministries has eight facilities across Texas. Construction at the De Berry site is scheduled to be complete within the next 60-days.

“Once all of this is complete, we’re building a brand-new trust plant, building housing. We’re going to be hiring several individuals from the community here to come work at this trust plant. We’ll also have a trade school here, where people can come from the community or the ones that are in our program and learn.”

