'Constitutional Carry' law goes into effect Sept. 1 in Texas

TYLER, Texas — Texas will soon join 20 other states where a person can carry a firearm without having a permit.

In June, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law prohibiting the requirement for permits to carry a concealed firearm.

Austin Rohr, owner of Superior Outfitters, says he isn't expecting a rush from local gun enthusiasts, buyers and owners from East Texas to flood his shop to purchase guns because of the new law.

"We're not expecting any type of influx of that situation there to cause people to buy a firearm, any more than they would before,” said Rohr.

The current law requires Texans to pass a safety online course and a background check for a license to carry. The new law no longer requires those wanting to purchase a gun to take a training course. However, they will still be required to undergo a background check unless the buyer has a license to carry. Some are concerned this may cause an increase in crime, but the Tyler Police Department is optimistic.

"We hope there's no uptick in crime, crime continues to go down as it is, and we look to still enforcing the laws that are there for us to report," said Andy Erbaugh, public information officer for the Tyler Police Department.

The new law will not affect private businesses or churches that prohibit guns.

“You still can't carry a weapon where weapons are prohibited, it still has all the same restrictions as it does, or as it did prior to this,” Erbaugh added.

Law enforcement and gun shop owners say they are still highly encouraging new gun owners to seek proper training as a precaution to prevent a potential accident.

“How to properly use the firearm properly, dismantle it, how to load it properly on any new while the safety aspects, but also still know the laws. Because just because the law allows you to carry doesn't mean that you can still carry it everywhere,” said Rohr.