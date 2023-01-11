Construction contract approved for Stagecoach Drive drainage project

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council voted Wednesday to approve construction for the Stagecoach Drive drainage improvement project.
After a preliminary study of the drainage system in 2018, it showed water leaves the drainage system and floods nearby homes during heavy rainfall.
The project includes:
- Underground stormwater system with concrete pipe and box culvert structures
- Water line relocation
- Sanitary sewer
- Point repair
- Pavement restoration
The contract is $1,882,990.50 with Fritcher Construction Services and funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program.
Construction is scheduled to begin this April, and completion is planned for April 2024.
The drainage system is located south of New Copeland Road and Shiloh Road from Kingspark Drive to Regency Lane.