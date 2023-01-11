Construction contract approved for Stagecoach Drive drainage project

The City of Tyler Council voted Wednesday to approve construction for the Stagecoach Drive drainage improvement project.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council voted Wednesday to approve construction for the Stagecoach Drive drainage improvement project.

After a preliminary study of the drainage system in 2018, it showed water leaves the drainage system and floods nearby homes during heavy rainfall.

The project includes:

Underground stormwater system with concrete pipe and box culvert structures

Water line relocation

Sanitary sewer

Point repair

Pavement restoration

The contract is $1,882,990.50 with Fritcher Construction Services and funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program.

Construction is scheduled to begin this April, and completion is planned for April 2024.