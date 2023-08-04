Construction crew extinguishes fire in Henderson County subdivision

"Without their efforts there would have been much more damage as it would have quickly spread up the siding and into the attic space," Payne Springs Fire said.

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — A construction crew extinguished a fire on a home deck while working on a sea wall in a Henderson County subdivision Friday.

Payne Springs Fire and Rescue said firefighters were called before noon to a structure fire in the Spillview Estates subdivision. When crews arrived, they saw the fire was extinguished and saw nothing had extended into the structure.

Bubba Kennedy and Obed Ortiz of Lander Marine Construction were working on a sea wall next door when they saw the fire. They used a garden hose to put out the flames, PSFR said.

"Without their efforts there would have been much more damage as it would have quickly spread up the siding and into the attic space. Great job guys," Payne Springs Fire said.