Construction scheduled in busy Lufkin areas

Travel will be confined to a single lane, and work will begin once traffic has slowed from the peak morning travel hour.

LUFKIN, Texas — Crews will begin mill and inlay work on Brentwood Dr. in Lufkin on Wednesday, January 26, that will involve traffic being led by a lead car through the work zone.

Work is scheduled to begin on Brentwood, near Crown Colony Subdivision, on Wednesday morning and move toward FM 58. Travel will be confined to a single lane, and work will begin once traffic has slowed from the peak morning travel hour.

Once work is completed on Brentwood, crews will move to SH 94 at the SL 287 & Frank St. intersection, where additional mill and inlay work will occur in the intersection. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures within the intersection as work progresses.

In addition, crews have scheduled mill and inlay this week on Lufkin Ave., from Timberland Dr. to SL 287. This will include the closure of both outbound lanes from Timberland Dr., and inbound traffic from SL 287 will be confined to a single lane. Traffic control will be set through this work zone and near Lufkin High School as this work continues through the end of the week.