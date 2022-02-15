Gregg County seeking construction manager for parking garage project

Construction manager would oversee the construction if the project passes in the county.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County will begin looking for a construction management firm to oversee a possible project to build a parking garage in downtown Longview.

Gregg County commissioners on Monday voted unanimously and without discussion to authorize Purchasing Agent Kelli Davis to advertise for and accept sealed proposals from firms interested in serving as the construction manager at-risk for the project.

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said after Monday's meeting that he was "excited" about moving forward.