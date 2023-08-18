Expansion of Legacy Trail in Tyler coming this fall

Phase two of the Legacy Trail expansion will get underway this fall. It will add 1.7 miles to the trail.

TYLER, Texas — A popular trail in the Rose City is about to get a major expansion.

Legacy Trail is in the southwest corner in the city of Tyler that is 4.5 miles long. The current trail begins at Three Lakes Parkway and goes to Flint. The second phase of the Legacy Trail expansion will get underway this fall. It will add 1.7 more miles.

"This phase two of Legacy Trail is from future steward park off of State Highway 155 all the way up to Peete Elementary. It's been bid through TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) so TxDOT will oversee construction of this project. So we anticipate construction will start this fall and be complete near the end of 2024," City of Tyler traffic engineer Cameron Williams said.

The overall construction cost is about $3 million. Eighty percent of that cost will be covered by TxDOT through grants and the city will cover the rest.