Hunting contest eliminates 350 hogs in East Texas

The Texas Wildlife Services Program removed 36,000 feral hogs last year

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Feral hogs are an invasive species in the U.S. with 6 million across the country and 3 million in Texas.

"They're responsible for over $90 million worth of crop damage and another $25 million in predation and disease issues associated with the livestock," State Director for the Texas Wildlife Services Program Mike Bodenchuk said.

Bodenchuk has seen the hog population get out of control with the hogs now present in every Texas county except El Paso County. And one of the most concentrated areas is here in East Texas.

"In East Texas, we have high numbers of pigs there, something in the neighborhood of 25-30 pigs per square mile," Bodenchuk said.

While not typically dangerous to people, their impact is consistently felt and leads to many hunting them for sport and to try and limit their numbers.

Just a few weeks ago in Mineola, Jonathan Roach with Texas Predator and Hog Hunting Adventures held a tournament to help get rid of the hogs

"This was our sixth annual tournament that we put on every year," Roach said. "[We] do it to give the hunters something to do. Also, they help control the population."

During the one-night tournament, Roach estimates 350 pigs were killed. And while that may sound like a lot, Bodenchuk has mixed feelings about the impact that's being made.

"Anybody who kills a pig is a friend of mine, I mean that we need some help," Bodenchuk said. "But it takes a concerted effort, it takes neighbors helping neighbors, and blocking uplands and trying very intensively to remove those hogs."