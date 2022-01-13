x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Controlled explosion for old Camp Fannin remnants presents no hazard

Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said the detonation was in connection with remnants from Camp Fannin.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office told residents Thursday a controlled detonation in northeast Smith County is "nothing to be alarmed about."

Smith County Fire Marshall Jay Brooks said in a Facebook Live video the detonation was near County Roads 334 and 335. He said the detonation was in connection with remnants from Camp Fannin. 

"Detonation is complete. Again, I just want to reiterate that there is no hazard to anyone in the area," Brooks said later in the video comments. 

The U.S. Department of Defense came to scene to help make the area safe. Brooks noted it was a controlled explosion under the watchful care of the Department of Defense.

The Tyler Fire Department bomb squad also assisted with the explosion.

RELATED: 84 YEARS LATER: New London School explosion

RELATED: Kilgore police alerting citizens of possible 'booms' from legal Tannerite explosions

In Other News

Kalyse Buffin earns East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week