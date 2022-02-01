East Texas convicted sex offender wanted for allegedly running over wife with truck

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Dept., officers are searching for John Easley, 43, who's wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

TEXARKANA, Texas — An East Texas man is wanted for reportedly running his estranged wife over with his vehicle.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Dept., officers are searching for John Easley, 43, who's wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Around 9:30 p.m., Monday, the TTPD responded to a disturbance in the 2700 block of Charlotte St.

When police arrived on scene, they found Easley had allegedly run over his estranged wife with his black Nissan pickup truck and left the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries. She is expected to make a full recovery.

A warrant has been issued for Easley's arrest for the assault. Police say he also has an active warrant for failing to comply with the sex offender duty to register.

Per the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, Easley was convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact and received 10 years probation. The victim was 5-years-old.