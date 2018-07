CHEROKEE COUNTY — The City of Jacksonville is hosting a Splash Day with local firefighters from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Nichols Green Splash Pad.

According to the City of Jacksonville's Facebook page, the family-friendly event will have hot dogs, drinks, snow cones, music and games for the kiddos!

Local firefighters will also bring some ambulances and fire trucks to the splash pad.

