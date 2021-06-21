Coolers missing from local restaurant's 'pay it forward' event

Fuzzy's taco shop on Troup highway wanted to give back to the community, but noticed their ice boxes filled with free food and water were being taken away

TYLER, Texas — When General Manager Ty Terrana and his team at Fuzzy's taco shop thought of a way to give back to the community, they didn't think they would have to put up with their donations being stolen or removed.

After dealing with a harsh winter and slow business related to COVID restrictions, Ty Terrana says the community of Tyler came together to help them push through.

"We fought through COVID, we fought through this winter storm and the community helped us out a ton so we just wanted to help out as much as we possibly could."

The managers decided on a pay it forward event, placing coolers filled with water and food across Tyler only to realize the ice boxes themselves continued to come up missing.

Terrana said that he is unsure if the coolers are being stolen or if nearby businesses are removing them off of the properties.

"It helps us out if people would just stop taking them, leave them where they are supposed to be so we can keep continuing to donate food.”

Since posting about the missing coolers on social media, Terrana says there has been an outpour of support from the community and the staff at Fuzzy's appreciates the help.

Cash donations will not be accepted but if you would like to contribute, Terrana says anyone can add ice, food or water to the coolers currently placed around town or drop off non-monetary donations to Fuzzy's taco shop located at 1871 Troup Hwy Tyler, TX 75701

You can find the fuzzy coolers at the following addresses:

- The Shiloh Rd and Troup highway entrances to Super Walmart on Troup highway

- The Walmart off of Broadway near West South Town Drive behind the KFC in Tyler

- Behind Walmart on Broadway