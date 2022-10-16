Troup student-athlete Cooper Reid continues to make progress in Houston rehabilitation center

Reid is currently spending more than three hours a day in therapy with a team of therapists specific to his needs, according to close family friend Mandi Braswell.

TROUP, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Sept. 30, 2022.

Troup High School junior Cooper Reid, a football player who suffered a severe head injury in the school’s homecoming game, continues to make progress in a Houston rehabilitation center.

Reid, who had been hospitalized since the injury on Sept. 9, was transferred to TIRR Memorial Hermann in Houston via plane on Oct. 3.

