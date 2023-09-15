'One day at a time': Cooper Reid's family reflects on tragic football injury 1 year later

The family is finally home and is working around the clock to care for Cooper. Meanwhile, his youth group is meeting weekly to pray for his recovery.

Example video title will go here for this video

TROUP, Texas — Troup High School is set to play their homecoming game Friday night -- one year after Cooper Reid had to be carted off the field after suffering a life-altering brain injury.

His family has persevered through doctor visits, rehab, and constant travel for Cooper’s care.

Over the past year, Cooper has come a long way, but there’s still a long road still ahead.

His parents credit their faith for helping Cooper, the family and community heal..

"It's nice to be able to say that we're gonna be home for a while," Cooper's father Terry said.

Terry and Susanne Reid can't believe it's already been a year since that accident on the football field that changed their lives forever.

"We've done a lot of moving and packing and out of living out of boxes, having a couple of places going at one time, we had a place that we rented in Galveston because we felt like we weren't gonna be there longer," Terry said.

This past year has been a busy one. Cooper's father says they have been going from facility to facility getting the best care possible for their son. They returned three weeks ago and have since been learning to adjust to life at home.

"It's 24 hours a day, we've learned to rely on each other and count on one another," Cooper's mother Susanne said.

The couple is working together to figure out a plan to make sure they help Cooper heal. His doctors prescribed him extensive physical therapy and they say it's a lot of work, but it's worth it. They have seen Cooper make great progress and are able to communicate with him through a whiteboard. Doctors tell his family he will continue to improve over time.

"We will continue just to keep working day in and day out and, and keeping our focus on what's ahead instead of what's behind us," Susanne said.

As Cooper continues to do everything he can to recover, his community is always cheering him on.

"We're talking about a year later, and they're still continuing to reach out and include him in everything," Susanne said.

Susanne says through what's been the most difficult year of their lives, they’ve felt the most support they have ever felt living in a small town.

In Troup, the Reid family has been the focus of prayer circles, fundraisers, benefits and a community’s embrace.

"There's no way we could have made it through this without that support," Terry said.

As Cooper is learning to be himself again, his youth group is taking over his home church at First Baptist Church of Troup.

"I think that because of, his injury, he has brought a lot of people closer to God," Terry said.

The youth are showing up to the church in big numbers. On Wednesday nights, hundreds of children show up to pray for Cooper's recovery.

"He's been an inspiration for a lot of people," Terry said. "Not only not only for youth, but also only adults."

Church leaders said the youth group has doubled in size since last year. Cooper's best friend Tucker Howell says it’s for a reason.

"I believe God put Cooper in those shoes to bring us closer to Him," Tucker said.

That constant prayer is what his friends say is connecting this community. Tucker’s mom, Marcia, believes the Reid family answered her prayers.

"They wanted me to come help and I was an answer to their prayers. I was like, well, you're an answer to mine," Marcia said.

She is now helping the family with Cooper’s recovery.

"We start literally when I walk through the door, and by the time I leave, they're still working on his physical therapy," Marcia said.