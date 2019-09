TYLER, Texas — A beloved brunch favorite is back!

Cork Food and Drink will reopen on October 10 as Cork Neighborhood Bistro/Cafe at the Original Pancake House location, 7278 Old Jacksonville Highway.

Cork originally closed in late July. Their previous location, at 109 East Grande Boulevard, didn't bring in a lot of business, according to the owners.

RELATED: Cork Food and Drink in Tyler closes its doors

Cork will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.