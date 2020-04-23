RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Free mobile COVID-19 testing will be available on Saturday in Panola County, Rusk County and Harrison County.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the testing will take place from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church located at 207 West Main Street in Henderson.

"There are three stations they'll go to, once those three stations are met they'll get to the third station they will get their swab done and once the swab is done they'll be sent on their way," Patrick Dooley, deputy emergency management coordinator for Rusk County, said.

Advanced registration is required as the number of tests are limited. The test will be available for anyone who is showing symptoms of an active infection.

"One big thing about it that people need to have to register for this, we only have a set amount of tests and we have to to register for the testing to be done," Dooley said.

This testing is provided in cooperation with Texas' Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), the Regional Advisory Council (RAC) and other state and local agencies.

To register, call (512) 883-2400 or tap this link.

Harrison County testing will be held from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on April 25 at the Marshall Convention Center located at 2501 East End Boulevard South in Marshall.

Testing in Panola County will take place from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on April 25 at First Baptist Church located at 256 South Market Street in Carthage.