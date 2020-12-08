Coronavirus sparks concerns at Smith County Jail as additional cases are reported

15 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, and 51 inmates who may have been exposed are currently in isolation.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Another outbreak of coronavirus at the Smith County Jail has sparked concern among those who have family inside the jail.

As of Wednesday, 15 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, and 51 inmates who may have been exposed are currently in isolation. In addition, there are 11 staff members who have also tested positive.

Chief John Shoemaker with the Smith County Sheriff's Office says the jail has been working with NET Health to try and stop the virus from spreading.

"Keep those inmates that have been exposed and inmates that have been positive together, and keep them quarantine together, and not let them go to any other parts of the jail," Shoemaker said.

Laura Martinez has a nephew at the jail with mental health issues, and doesn't believe in the jail's ability to keep him safe from the virus.

"He says, I'm good about anything," Martinez said. "And you have to decide yourself if he's good or not."

Martinez says she was told by a sergeant at the jail that he was moved into isolation, but she's not sure if he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Is he in the isolation tank because he got beat up or is it because he is in there because of the COVID?" Martinez said. "And he goes no, he's not in there because he got beat up. And then he changed the subject."

Shoemaker could only confirm 15 COVID-19 tests have been given to inmates even though 51 are in isolation.

"We do have plans to get them tested," Shoemaker said. "The other inmates that have not shown any symptoms or has not been exposed to our knowledge or are not being tested."

Shoemaker says all the inmates have access to masks and they have been cleaning more. They do have an outside company come in once a week to clean, but most of the cleaning is done by inmates.

Even with these steps, Martinez doesn't believe enough is being done to protect everyone.