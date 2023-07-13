Corpus Christi Marina set for $20M renovation to enhance boating, tourism appeal

The marina will see refurbishments to 200 out of the 600 boat slips beginning right after Labor Day.

The Corpus Christi Marina will undergo a $20 million make over beginning right after Labor Day, which involve the renovation of piers and docks.

Corpus City Manager Peter Zanoni told 3NEWS about the specifics of the marina project when the $20 million project commences.

"We will replace about 200 slips here," he said. "In total, there’s about 600 here in total, so about a third will be replaced with a very modern pier and dock system. In fact, it’s the best in the market, it’s a floating concrete composite system it’s top-of-the-line."

Zanoni said the $20 million will be sourced from the Seawall Sales Tax Initiative fund. He said the the planned work will help maintain the marina as the gateway to downtown. It will also facilitate the connection between both areas and the upcoming construction between of the hotel and convention center at the American Bank Center.

"From McGee Beach all the way to the American Bank Center, this is a beautiful part of our city. We are excited about the investment. We are excited about the mayor and the council's willingness to invest in it," he said.

City of Corpus Christi Assistant Manager Heather Hurlbert said that despite recent storm damage, the marina is financially stable.

"We are putting a lot of investment, over $20 million worth of investment into the marina. Part of that is caused by the damage that was done during Hanna," she said.

Corpus Christi Marina Manager Jonathan Atwood said he is also grateful to see the renovation begin in September.

"A shiny new dock; it’s like anything else you get: a new car, a new house and it looks better. You feel good about it and people want to come and enjoy it," he said.

The renovation project is expected to take a few years to complete. Once it’s done, it promises to turn the marina into an even bigger attraction for both boaters and tourists alike.

