Two people arrested, charged with animal cruelty after trailer found in parking lot with 14 dogs

According to Joel Skidmore with Animal Care Services, two dogs had to be euthanized due to pain and suffering.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE:

It was Saturday afternoon when Corpus Christi Police \were called to the 5500 block of Everhart near Holly Road for a disturbance. Officers say they were told there was a fight over several dogs that may have been dead. Corpus Christi Animal Care Services were called to the scene and say they found a trailer and14 dogs and several were dead.

“There were eight puppies that were deceased on scene with one adult that was deceased on scene. CCFD transported five adult dogs by EMS to the emergency room,” said Joel Skidmore with Animal Care Services.

“Unfortunately, two of them were in critical condition where we had to make the decision to euthanize them for pain and suffering and we have the three that are currently hanging on that are receiving ongoing medical attention.”

The owners 45-year-old Renee Caudillo and 54-year-old Elias Caudillo are now facing animal cruelty charges as well as possession of a controlled substance after police say they discovered crystal meth in their car.

“We have a dedicated animal cruelty investigation unit that investigates animal cruelty for the entire city. We work very closely with CCPD,” said Skidmore.

Skidmore says the owners are being held accountable.

“Make sure people understand the responsibilities that come with owning a pet, but at the same time once they fail in those responsibilities that’s where we step in and hold them accountable,” said Skidmore.

Skidmore also says what happened Saturday afternoon was preventable.

“That’s the biggest thing we can take away from this is that make sure you’re being proactive for the safety of your animals and if you have them in your car don’t stop for any length period,” said Skidmore.

As the investigation continues so does the medical treatment for the surviving dogs.

“They're not out of the woods yet, but we’re confident in the team that is taking care of them,” said Skidmore. “Once they are fully recovered we are going to be seeking placement to make sure they get a better second chance at life.”

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED:

Two Corpus Christi dog owners were arrested by police Saturday afternoon and charged with cruelty to animals.

Corpus Christi police say they were dispatched to the 5500 block of Everhart for a disturbance. Officers say they were told there was a fight over several dogs that may have been dead. Corpus Christi Animal Care Services were called to the scene and say they found a U-Haul trailer with multiple dogs inside.

Residents attempting to help the dogs who were in distress due to the South Texas heat.

“I just saw people in a panic, running and when I pulled around, I saw just people running with ice and water and just dumping them,” said witness Jennifer Banda.

“Very lifeless, like if they were on their very last breath, they had to have been in there for a long time for them not to I mean they practically they looked dead.”

Several dogs are now in Animal Care Services custody.

“There were deceased animals, the total number is just being protected due to it being an open criminal investigation,” said Joel Skidmore with Animal Care Services.

Skidmore says while some were dead, others were found in need of medical attention.

“We’re focusing on the animals' treatment and care as best we can while working with the medical experts, obviously veterinarians that are treating them,” said Skidmore. “The owners were arrested by PD to my knowledge.”

The owners, 45-year-old Renee Caudillo and 54-year-old Elias Caudillo are now facing Animal Cruelty charges and the dogs that are still alive are being treated.

“I have officers currently at the animal emergency rooms working with the veterinarian there who is also working in conjunction with our veterinarian Dr. Draper on making the proper medical determination for the remaining animals,” said Skidmore.

And witnesses like Banda are hoping that the dogs alive are okay.

“I am a dog owner and I know in this Texas heat I couldn’t imagine doing that to him,” said Banda.

Police say when they were completing an inventory of the vehicle to be impounded, they located narcotic substance. The owners were additionally charged with possession of controlled substance.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.