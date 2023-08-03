Loveday was last seen Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. when he left for work, according to CCPD officials.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are hoping the community can help in the search for a missing man.

47-year-old Philip Loveday was last seen Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. when he left for work from the area of 4900 Cape Vista Ct , according to information from CCPD officials.

Loveday stands around 5 feet, 11 inches and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to CCPD, Loveday drives a white 2016 Ford F-250 displaying one of these two Texas license plate numbers: HTN9773 or PPN1389.

Loveday is also a pastor at the Faith Christian Center in Freer, where Thursday evening, residents came together for a community prayer.

Residents are asked to contact Corpus Christi police if they have any information that could be helpful in this case, by calling either 361-886-2840 or 361- 886-2600.

