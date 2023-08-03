CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are hoping the community can help in the search for a missing man.
47-year-old Philip Loveday was last seen Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. when he left for work from the area of 4900 Cape Vista Ct , according to information from CCPD officials.
Loveday stands around 5 feet, 11 inches and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
According to CCPD, Loveday drives a white 2016 Ford F-250 displaying one of these two Texas license plate numbers: HTN9773 or PPN1389.
Loveday is also a pastor at the Faith Christian Center in Freer, where Thursday evening, residents came together for a community prayer.
Residents are asked to contact Corpus Christi police if they have any information that could be helpful in this case, by calling either 361-886-2840 or 361- 886-2600.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- State-supported living center employee arrested for beating man with severe intellectual disability
- Whataburger proclaims Aug. 8 'National Whataburger Day'
- Mathis resident claims $1 million Powerball prize
- Here's what that strange 'cloud' was in the night sky in South Texas
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.